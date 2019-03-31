Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see the calm before the eventual storm in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship.

In the episode, shot before their big break-up in February, the pair are still sweet and affectionate, with Khloe blissfully unaware of the headline-grabbing cheating scandal heading their way like a runaway steam roller.

During a photo shoot for her clothing company Good American, Khloe is seen on FaceTime with her boyfriend, who laughs as she jokes about the make-up artists painting fake abs on her torso.

The playful chat came to a close with Tristan calling her "babe" and Khloe telling him, "I love you."

Khloe also opened up about having found a nice calm in her life, with Tristan and their baby girl, True.

"I have come to a place in my life where I am super comfortable," Khloe explained, adding that she's been making "a conscious effort" to try and "drown out" negativity, criticism and self-doubt.

The real-life foreshadowing of future drama and turmoil continued later when Khloe opened up about having moved forward with her relationship with Tristan -- after forgiving him for his previous cheating scandal in an effort to raise their child together -- and after settling into her new role as a mom.

"It's been a few months, me and Tristan are great," Khloe shared. "And I am loving being a mommy. It's bittersweet. I love seeing every milestone with her but I feel like she grows, like, in one week she's like a completely different baby." Knowing what we know now, obviously, it makes these particular musings bittersweet themselves.

However, Khloe boldly decided to focus not on her relationship in this episode, but in her sister Kourtney, who was trying to get over her ex-boyfriend, Yunes Bendjima.

In an effort to help her sister's healing process, Khloe suggests a "light girls weekend," in which she, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner -- along with some close friends -- head out to Palm Springs to party at the enormous house their mom, Kris Jenner, just bought.

The group have a fun, low-key day of swimming in a giant pool and singing karaoke, while Khloe essentially demands that Kourtney stop worrying and have a good time, leading to Khloe giving some prophetic advice that she herself would likely be listening too in a few months' time.

"I'm forcing Kourtney to have fun right now so she sees that she can be single and it's OK," Khloe explained. "Just have a f**king ball!"

Of course, the drama between Khloe and Tristan will be one of the driving story arcs throughout this season, meaning they wasted none of it on the premiere. However, a promo E! released teasing the season shows that fans will almost definitely get an inside look at what happened.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

