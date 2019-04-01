Kim Kardashian West is anxious about baby number four.

During Sunday's season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star shares the exciting news that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The couple are already parents to Chicago, 1, Saint, 3, and North, 5.

"We have an announcement to make," Kim tells sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick. "We’re having a baby. We’re having a boy."

Kim later admits to sister Kylie Jenner that she's "low-key freaking out" about the pregnancy. "I didn’t think it was going to happen," she says. "I thought like 'Oh, it probably won’t even take.'"

Kim goes on to tell her family that she and Kanye "don't want anyone to know until it happens," but that one of their kids may be jeopardizing that wish by sharing the news at school.

"I'm not going to tell any of my friends. I'm going to tell your friends because your friends are the ones that keep quiet, so if I have to tell anyone I'm going to tell your friends," Kim tells Kylie, well before Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, was caught up in a cheating scandal with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. "Do you know who I think our informant is? North."

A source initially revealed Kim and Kanye's upcoming child to ET back in January, with Kim confirming the news of the baby boy on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen two weeks later.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source told ET at the time. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

Watch the video below for more on Kimye's newest addition.

