Kim Kardashian West is opening up to ET about awaiting baby number four.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to the 38-year-old reality star about her new sunglass collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where she also discussed expecting her fourth child with her husband, Kanye West. Kim confirmed the couple was expecting a baby boy in January via surrogacy. The reality star -- who had notoriously difficult pregnancies with both 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint -- also welcomed 1-year-old daughter Chicago via surrogacy last January, though she isn't using the same surrogate for their fourth child.

Kim says her surrogacy experience this time around isn't like her experience with Chicago, especially since she's more aware of what to expect.

"It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different," she tells ET. "I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

"So, I feel really calm and at ease," she continues. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

The Kim Kardashian West Collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear launched on Tuesday and consists of seven styles, with more coming soon. It's available at carolinalemke.com.

"I like to change up my look all the time so to have so many options," Kim tells ET about the wide variety of the sunglasses collection. "We have over 20 styles that are going to be launching before summer. I got so into it that I couldn't choose. I just had to have more styles because they're so affordable, you can mix it up more."

Tune in toEntertainment Tonight on Tuesday to hear Kim open up about forgiveness.

During Sunday's season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim actually admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she was "low-key freaking out" about having another baby.

"I didn't think it was going to happen," she said. "I thought like, 'Oh, it probably won’t even take.'"

But in January, a source told ET that she and Kanye have always wanted a big family.

"Their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Is Thinking About Naming 4th Child After Her Brother Rob

Kim Kardashian Is 'Freaking Out' on 'KUWTK' After Breaking Baby No. 4 News

Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband Kris Humphries Retires From NBA, Reflects on Marriage and Being Hated by Fans

Related Gallery