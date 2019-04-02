Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Lifestyle Website Poosh

Gwyneth, watch out!

Kourtney Kardashian launched her new lifestyle website, Poosh, on Tuesday, following multiple teases via skin-baring photos on Instagram last month. Poosh, named after her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope's, nickname, covers an array of topics including health, wellness, beauty, home, travel and food.

The site's debut lineup of stories includes tips on looking good naked, how to achieve Beyoncé's full lips, straight from her makeup artist, and the KUWTK star's favorite clean beauty products she uses every day. She also pens a post on how co-sleeping with her children worked for her family.

For her first interview for Poosh, the 39-year-old reality TV star candidly chats with her own momager, Kris Jenner, on camera for wisdom on leading a boss life.

"Poosh is the modern guide to living your best life," the website states. "Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all."

Kardashian offers some words herself, explaining why she decided to start the lifestyle destination.

"I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space," she says. "Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that."

"People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life," she adds. "I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living."

This isn’t the first time Kardashian is venturing into the lifestyle space. She and her sisters launched individual apps in 2015, which gave a peek into their lives. In 2018, they announced they were no longer updating the apps.

