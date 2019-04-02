Kim Kardashian West is calling for healing in the wake of the controversy surrounding her sister Khloe Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations.



ET’s Keltie Knight chatted with the 38-year-old reality star about her new sunglass collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where she spoke candidly about the situation and what she hopes comes of it.



"I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good," she said, adding, "It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."



Kim also responded to Jimmy Kimmel gently prodding Khloe the night before on his talk show, poking fun at her dating choices following her breakup.



"I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with," Kimmel asked. "Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"



"I don't know," Khloe replied, after the crowd roared in response to Kimmel's question. "I like what I like. What can I say?"



"I think Jimmy's always funny," Kim said when asked about the exchange. "I thought it was fine."

Kim also chatted about expecting per fourth child via surrogacy, explaining that she’s much more prepared for the process this time around.



"It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different," she told ET. "I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."



"So, I feel really calm and at ease," she added. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."



The Kim Kardashian West Collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear launched on Tuesday and includes seven styles, with more on the way. It's available at carolinalemke.com.



"I like to change up my look all the time, so to have so many options," Kim shared. "We have over 20 styles that are going to be launching before summer. I got so into it that I couldn't choose. I just had to have more styles because they're so affordable, you can mix it up more."



Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to hear Kim discuss forgiveness.

ET is in Las Vegas all this week with exclusive reporting on the biggest stars from CinemaCon, an inside look at Las Vegas’ most iconic hotspots and exclusive content from the 2019 ACM Awards. Don't miss it!

GET MORE BREAKING KARDASHIAN NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian on How Her Surrogacy Experience Is 'Different' With Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Lifestyle Website Poosh

Kim Kardashian Is Thinking About Naming 4th Child After Her Brother Rob

Related Gallery