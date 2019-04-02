Jameela Jamil is praising Khloe Kardashian.

The Good Place star took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out that Kardashian had deleted her sponsored Instagram post plugging a weight loss shake. Weeks earlier, Jamil slammed Kardashian's endorsement as "irresponsible."

"Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post... 👇🏽," Jamil tweeted on Tuesday. "There is hope after all..."

Kardashian's photo is indeed missing from her Instagram feed, two weeks after Jamil called her out.

"If you're irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy. Side effects such as... cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration... Then I guess I have to," Jamil wrote at the time.

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," the actress continued. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

Jamil and Kardashian's beef continued over the weekend, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the actress' critiques in a New York Times article. The new mom told the newspaper that she's never had a chef, and that she's aware that not everyone can afford her lifestyle. She also said she posts all of her personal training sessions on Snapchat.

"Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …" she said.

"I think in the beginning of our careers we got really excited like 'OMG, a brand wants me!' and sometimes it might not be an alignment with things you believe in," Kardashian added. "You step into this whirlwind and this whole life and for the past five, six years, at least, we've been very particular about what we do and very authentic -- I know that word is so overused."

Jamil responded to Kardashian's comments on Sunday, continuing to confront her over the issue.

"Essentially, 'f**k the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,'" she wrote. "I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don't do it, so they don't have to. Thank you, next."

