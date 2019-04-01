Jameela Jamil is continuing to stress body positive messages.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to show off stretch marks on her breasts, and called them a "badge of honor."

"Boob stretch marks are a normal, beautiful thing," she wrote. "I have stretch marks all over my body and I hereby rename them all Babe Marks. They are a sign my body dared to take up extra space in a society that demands our eternal thinness. They are my badge of honour for resisting society’s weaponizing of the female form."

Jamil also made it clear she's against skin bleaching or whitening.

"My face is white because I wear spf 100 sunscreen like a boss," she explained. "PS. LOVE YOUR BROWN SKIN. I tan responsibly but I love to tan! I love to embrace and celebrate my heritage. This skin bleaching and whitening should be banned. It’s inherently racist, classist and emotionally very damaging. #brownandproud."

The Good Place star has been outspoken about going after harmful beauty standards, and has openly criticized celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B for promoting such products as weight loss shakes and detox drinks. Last November, she tweeted, "I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life."

Last month, Taylor Swift spoke out in favor of Jamil in a piece she wrote for Elle, in which she talked about society's pressures on women to not physically age.

"It’s an impossible standard to meet, and I've been loving how outspoken Jameela Jamil has been on this subject," Swift wrote. "Reading her words feels like hearing a voice of reason amongst all these loud messages out there telling women we're supposed to defy gravity, time, and everything natural in order to achieve this bizarre goal of everlasting youth that isn't even remotely required of men."

ET spoke with Jamil in January at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, where she clarified her position on celebs she's publicly criticized.

"I love Cardi B! I just don't like laxative tea! That's all. That's my only problem," Jamil shared. "That's why I was sad she was promoting it."

"I think people think I hate the Kardashians! I don't hate them," she added. "I just, I really hate laxative tea."

