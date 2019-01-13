While Jameela Jamil has been very outspoken in recent months against celebrities who endorse so-called "detox" teas -- most notably Cardi B and some of the Kardashian sisters -- the Good Place star says she has nothing against the celebs themselves.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Jamil at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, and the 32-year-old actress opened up about her highly-publicized online war of words with the "Invasion of Privacy" singer back in November.

"I love Cardi B! I just don't like laxative tea! That's all. That's my only problem," Jamil shared. "That's why I was sad she was promoting it."

The supposed feud began in late November when Jamil tweeted, "I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do."

The actress went on to explain that, as a teenager, she felt pressured to look a certain way, so she became someone who "starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be." She added that she's since had "digestion and metabolism problems for life."

In a follow-up tweet, Jamil posted a parody of celebrity Instagram endorsements of "detox teas," which show her taking a sip before cutting to her sitting on a toilet, not having a very good time.

"I think I'm slowly but surely making it too disgusting and too embarrassing to promote those teas for everyone," Jamil told ET, proudly. "And then we could all live happily ever after!"

The list of big-name celebs who have promoted "detox" teas includes Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose and Iggy Azalea, among many others, and Jamil stressed that she has nothing against the stars themselves, just the product.

"I think people think I hate the Kardashians! I don't hate them," Jamil explained. "I just, I really hate laxative tea."

Back in November, Jamil shared a mosaic photo of some of the stars who endorse the controversial teas, and called them out for supposedly misrepresenting the effects of the diet supplement.

Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

"Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars," Jamil captioned the pic.

For more on her outspoken stance against laxative teas, and her pointed social media exchange with the "I Like It" rapper, check out the video below.

