Jameela Jamil is speaking out against the Kardashians once again.

After Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to advertise a weight loss tea, calling the meal replacement shakes "undeniable," Jamil fought back against Kardashian's claims, writing that her ad was "irresponsible."

"If you're irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy. Side effects such as... cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration... Then I guess I have to," Jamil claimed.

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," the 33-year-old Good Place star continued. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

This isn't the first time Jamil has spoken out against Instagram-advertised tea. Last November, she came out against both the Kardashians and Cardi B after they posted ads for the weight loss product. When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Jamil in January, though, she said that she "love[s] Cardi B" and though "people think I hate the Kardashians, I don't hate them! I just, I really hate laxative tea."

"I think I'm slowly but surely making it too disgusting and too embarrassing to promote those teas for everyone," Jamil said. "And then we could all live happily ever after!"

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift spoke out in favor of Jamil's message, revealing that she's "loving" her outspoken nature.

"These messages tell women that we aren’t allowed to age. It’s an impossible standard to meet, and I’ve been loving how outspoken Jameela Jamil has been on this subject," Swift wrote in Elle. "Reading her words feels like hearing a voice of reason amongst all these loud messages out there telling women we’re supposed to defy gravity, time, and everything natural in order to achieve this bizarre goal of everlasting youth that isn’t even remotely required of men."

Jamil graciously accepted the praise in a tweet, even referencing her Good Place character who's known to name-drop celebrity friendships on occasion.

"Holy Moly! @taylorswift13 talking about me in her new @ELLEmagazine interview is Actual peak Tahani. Thanks for the lovely words. ❤️," Jamil wrote.

Holy Moly! @taylorswift13 talking about me in her new @ELLEmagazine interview is Actual peak Tahani. Thanks for the lovely words. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o2Hdgljzf5 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 6, 2019

