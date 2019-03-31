Although the Kardashian-Jenner clan is undeniably business savvy, they've faced plenty of criticism over the years, and are now addressing some of their most controversial endorsements.

The famous family -- including matriarch Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- was recently interviewed by The New York Times, in which they talked about their successful business ventures and also some of the most serious backlash they've received. Khloe is specifically asked about The Good Place star Jameela Jamil recently slamming her for an Instagram post promoting a weight loss shake.

"If you're irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy. Side effects such as... cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration... Then I guess I have to," Jameela claimed.

Khloe tells the newspaper that she's actually never had a chef, and that she's aware that not everyone can afford her lifestyle. She also says she posts all of her personal training sessions on Snapchat.

"Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …" she says.

Still, Khloe admits that especially in the earlier years of her reality TV fame, she didn't always make the best business decisions.

"I think in the beginning of our careers we got really excited like 'OMG, a brand wants me!' and sometimes it might not be an alignment with things you believe in," Khloe shares. "You step into this whirlwind and this whole life and for the past five, six years, at least, we've been very particular about what we do and very authentic -- I know that word is so overused."

As for Kendall, she recently faced plenty of backlash for an Instagram post promoting the now infamously disastrous Fyre Festival. According to court documents obtained by ET in January, Kendall's company was paid $275,000 for services including promoting the festival on Instagram. She says she's learned from the experience.

"You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it's a risk," Kendall explains. "I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn't much research you can do because it's a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will ... You never really know what's going to happen."

Of, course, the most successful Kardashian-Jenner business of all time is Kylie's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which earned her the Forbes magazine title of "Youngest Self-Made Billionaire" ever at just 21 years old. The title came with its own controversy, particularly the "self-made" part, due to Kylie's famous family. Although Kylie has defended herself before, she does tell The New York Times that she's had a lot of help when it comes to her business.

"I can't say I've done it by myself," Kylie acknowledges. "If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."

ET spoke to Kim and Kris last July, when they fiercely defended Kylie's billion-dollar success.

"You know, everyone has a team, I don’t care who you are," Kim said at the time. "But when you don’t get it from someone else, that's 'self-made.'"

"It’s not like that was handed to her," she added. "She figured that all out. I mean, we all have."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Speaks Out About Jordyn Woods' Lip Kip Price Cut After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jameela Jamil Goes After Khloe Kardashian for Weight Loss Shake Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner's Company & Top Modeling Agencies to Be Subpoenaed Over Fyre Fest Promotion

Related Gallery