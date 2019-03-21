Kylie Jenner Reveals If She Wants To Have More Kids Soon

Is Baby Stormi going to have a younger brother or sister soon?



In a new interview with Germany's Interview magazine, Kylie Jenner opened up about motherhood and if she and boyfriend Travis Scott are considering getting pregnant again.



“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” the 21-year-old makeup mogul shared.



Jenner also discussed how welcoming her first child has changed her life and her outlook.

“Yes, I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” she said. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.”



“She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” the reality star added. “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”



Hoping to see Stormi on Keeping Up with the Kardashians soon? According to her mother, it might be a little while - if ever - before the couple’s child appears on the family’s reality show.



“I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself,” Jenner said.



The proud young mother also opened up about her makeup line’s meteoric ascendance, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

“I never thought that this could happen. I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into,” she revealed. “It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about.”



While speaking with Interview, Kylie also explained the legacy she hopes to impart to fans throughout her life and career.



“I hope people will remember that I pushed boundaries, inspired them, worked incredibly hard, set trends, and made history with my business – all at a young age,” she said. “I hope to inspire other young women to know that there are no limits and to work hard for what you believe in.”



In recent weeks, Jenner and her boyfriend have been weathering infidelity rumors directed at the rapper, which he has vehemently denied. An insider previously told ET that the pair is “doing really well” and "although they’ve had their recent issues, they’ve moved passed that and are moving forward."



"Travis and Kylie are a young couple, first time parents and this is all new to them," the source added. "They are taking each day as an opportunity to grow and learn as a couple. Travis’ tour is almost over and the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together."

