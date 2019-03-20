How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Doing Amid Cheating Rumors

There's no need to worry about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship.

After rumors circulated that the rapper cheated on Jenner, Scott "vehemently denied" he was unfaithful. Now, a source tells ET that the couple is "doing really well" and "although they’ve had their recent issues, they’ve moved passed that and are moving forward."

"Travis and Kylie are a young couple, first time parents and this is all new to them," the source adds. "They are taking each day as an opportunity to grow and learn as a couple. Travis’ tour is almost over and the couple is looking forward to spending quality time together."

Last month, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper became the subject of cheating rumors after he postponed his Buffalo, New York, concert just hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage. According to a report, Scott pulled out of the show to be in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, who had allegedly accused him of cheating.

However in a statement to ET, Scott's rep denied the claims, stating: "Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Earlier this month, another source told ET that Jenner and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, were "in a good place" and they just got into a "disagreement."

"They recently had what all couples have, a disagreement, but it was never more than that," the source explained. "Kylie and Travis have a very strong relationship and trust one another fully. Stormi is the couple's everything and the three of them try to be together as much as possible, with Kylie and Stormi going on tour with Travis or taking vacations together."

Since then, Scott has been publicly showing his love for the makeup mogul. After Jenner posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, Scott left a heart eye emoji.

Instagram

For more on the alleged cheating drama, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and David Dobrik Surprise Strangers at the Mall

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Gave Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Depends on Khloe Kardashian's Happiness, Source Says

Related Gallery