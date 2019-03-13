Kylie Jenner is sharing the name she nearly gave to her baby girl, Stormi!



On Tuesday, the makeup mogul posted an Instagram Live session, where she revealed that she was seriously considering naming her Rose while pregnant.



"One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this [another daughter], but I wanted to name her Rose,” she revealed. "Shout-out to everyone named Rose.”



During the video, Kylie also admits that there were other names she considered for her firstborn, but she’s not sharing those just yet because she might "use those one day."

The 21-year-old also took the time to explain how she arrived at her and Travis Scott's daughter’s weather-centric name.



“Yeah, I feel like she chose her own name. I looked up names and I saw Storm and I really liked that,” she said. “I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me. Kylie and Stormie. So it was that at first, when I was pregnant…I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right.”



“I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi but when I had her I felt like she chose her own name,” she added. “I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”



So why isn’t there an “e” in Stormi’s name? Kylie explained that that was a “last-minute” change when she was finalizing her daughter’s birth certificate.

Hours after sharing these sweet details, Kylie hit the town with her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The foursome headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. It was one of Khloe's most public outings since calling it quits with boyfriend Tristan Thompson over allegations that he hooked up with Jordyn Woods, Kylie's best friend.



Kim, 38, sported snakeskin, opting for a printed slit skirt and a tight white long-sleeved top, while Kylie chose a taupe Norma Kamali ruched bodycon dress from What Goes Around Comes Around and Femme La lucite mules.



As for Khloe, the 34-year-old rocked a body-hugging snakeskin dress by Naked Wardrobe, while Kourtney chose a plunging dark gray metallic dress and black blazer by Haider Ackermann.

During the evening, the foursome ended up in the bathroom together, which quickly turned into a photo shoot. Check out images and video from the evening up above.

