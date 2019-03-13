Fashion

This Is Why Kendall Jenner Was Absent From Her Sisters' Girls Night Out

By Amy Lee
Kendall Jenner 1280
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was notably absent from her sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie's girls night out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Instead, the supermodel was on the other side of the country in New York City, attending the launch party of Ian Schrager's Times Square EDITION Hotel. Jenner had her own GNO as she partied alongside her supermodel squad, including Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Elsa Hosk. 

The 23-year-old beauty slayed in a snakeskin print long-sleeve mini dress with ruffle detail, which featured a sexy plunging neckline. Jenner kept her dark tresses down and accessorized with gold Maria Black earrings and square-toe strappy mules. 

Kendall Jenner at Times Square Edition party
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Bieber looked equally stunning in a sparkly mini, which also had a plunging neckline with lace-up detail. The blonde bombshell rocked an updo, hoop earrings and pumps. 

Hailey Baldwin at Times Square Edition Hotel party
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Delevingne gave us a major mane moment with a high ponytail, a shakeup from her natural short 'do. The British model-turned-actress donned a cut-out black mini with thigh-high boots. 

Cara Delevingne at Times Square Edition Hotel
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

The girls enjoyed an intimate dinner at The Terrace Restaurant, followed by a surprise performance by Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers and Chic at the Paradise Club. 

Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk at Times Square Edition party
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls at Times Square Edition party
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Although Jenner wasn't there with her sisters for their night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Kim sent Jenner a "We miss you" message with their signature bathroom selfie. 

Kim Kardashian bathroom selfie
@kimkardashian / Instagram

