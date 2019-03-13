Kim Kardashian West continues to advocate for criminal justice reform.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to applaud California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive action moving to halt the use of the death penalty in the state, advocating for trauma relief and working toward sentencing improvements that don't disproportionately affect people of color.

"For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system," Kim wrote. "I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases."

"I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty," she continued. "And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice."

Kim has sustained her efforts to raise awareness for criminal justice issues using her platform. In addition to visiting President Donald Trump to help get Alice Marie Johnson -- a 63-year-old woman who had been serving life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offense -- released on Clemency, she also advocated for the First Step Act, a major piece of legislation passed in December aimed at, among other things, reducing sentences for non-violent drug offenders.

Then this month, Kim agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles, who was denied housing after serving 20 years in prison, also for a non-violent drug offense. Watch the video below for more.

