Celebrities took to social media to share their joy after Cyntoia Brown, an imprisoned 30-year-old woman supported by Kim Kardashian, was granted clemency on Monday.

As a teenager, Brown was convicted of murdering Nashville real estate agent, Johnny Allen, after he bought her for sex. She received a life sentence in prison and has served 15 years, but will now walk free in August.

Without being granted clemency by Tennesse Governor, Bill Haslam, she would not have been eligible for consideration for parole until 2055 after serving a minimum of 51 years behind bars.

“Imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life,” Haslam said, explaining his decision in a statement.

Sharing her gratitude, Brown promised to use her freedom to help others in a statement released after the announcement.

“With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people,” she said. “My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.

Kardashian put a spotlight on Brown’s case when she tweeted about injustice in November.

“The system has failed,” Kardashian wrote. “It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life!”

Upon hearing the news, the reality star shared her joy in a tweet.

“ Thank you Governor Haslam ,” she wrote.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith also took to Twitter thanking Haslam for the decision, as did Alyssa Milano.

