Though many celebrities and politicians weighed in on Twitter regarding President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Alice Marie Johnson was at the actual event as a guest of honor.

The proud grandmother was granted clemency this past June by Trump after Kim Kardashian West advocated on her behalf at the White House.

During Tuesday’s speech, Johnson received a special shout out from the president as she sat alongside his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

"I heard through friends the story of Alice Johnson. I was deeply moved… Alice’s story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in criminal sentencing and the need to remedy this total injustice,” Trump said during his speech. "When I saw Alice’s beautiful family greet her at the prison gates hugging and kissing and crying and laughing, I knew I did something right.”

President Trump commuted her sentence. Tonight, Alice Johnson is at his State of the Union. #SOTUhttps://t.co/OTAqkas3x8pic.twitter.com/U89KQJrRWG — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2019

Trump’s words had Johnson wiping away tears with many in the audience giving her a standing ovation as she waved to the high-profile crowd.

Kardashian West took to Twitter following the speech, writing, "So proud!!! @AliceMarieFree at the SOTU!!!!”

Johnson replied to the message, writing, “Love you Kim!!! I am overwhelmed by all the blessings!!!!”

Love you Kim!!! I am overwhelmed by all the blessings ❤️❤️❤️!!!! https://t.co/6G2CKFvLse — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 6, 2019

Here's more with Kardashian West:

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrities and Politicians React To Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech -- See the Best Tweets

Kim Kardashian Talks Whether She’s Getting Into Politics After Alice Marie Johnson’s Pardon

Kim Kardashian Emotionally Gushes Over Alice Marie Johnson in First Joint Interview

Related Gallery