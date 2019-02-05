Celebrities and Politicians React To Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech -- See the Best Tweets
President Donald Trump addressed the joint houses of Congress and the American people on Tuesday at this year's State of the Union speech, and the internet had some strong feelings about the cautious, uncharacteristically respectful demonstration.
Right off the bat, many stars slammed Trump for his delivery of the TelePrompter-read address, mocking the difference between his professionally written speeches and his fiery, over-the-top speeches delivered at his campaign rallies.
"A bit incongruous to hear Pres Trump in #SOTU call for bipartisan cooperation and putting country first," journalist and author Nicholas Kristof tweeted. "Oh, yes, today it’s TelePrompTer Trump. His Twitter twin is in a secure location."
One of the biggest highlights for many of those viewing at home -- particularly among Trump's critics -- was Speaker of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's various measured facial reactions to many of Trump's remarks and boasts.
Pelosi, however, didn't remain as subtle and controlled during several moments of the speech -- notably rolling her eyes hard when Trump called on Congress to end Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian's meddling in the 2016 election, and her barely contained disgust when Trump addressed abortion laws.
In fact, Trump's remarks on the Mueller investigation stunned many viewers, who were surprised by the audacity of the comments.
"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said. "If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation."
"Did he just try to Johnny Cochran his way out of the Mueller investigation?" comedian Travon Free tweeted after Trump's rhyming couplet.
Polisi's team actually responded to Trump's comment during the speech, rejecting the possibility of prematurely ending the investigation.
One of the most celebrated moments from the State of the Union speech came, not from the address itself, but from the large group of newly elected Democratic female congresswomen who wore matching white ensembles in honor of suffragettes.
"Tonight, I join @HouseDemWomen in wearing suffragette white to the #SOTU," U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester wrote, alongside a photo of the group. "We're standing in solidarity with the women who blazed trails and whose shoulders we stand on. With your help, Congress now looks more like the people it represents. #WomenLead"
Meanwhile, many couldn't help but notice that Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, wore a similar all-white outfit, sparking speculation that the choice may have been a subtle political comment.
Here's a look at some of the night's other biggest reactions, comments, reflections, memes and biting jokes about this year's State of the Union.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B Is Ready to Deliver Rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union
Donald Trump Plays 'Deal or No Deal' in Hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open
President Donald Trump Orders More Than 1,000 Fast Food Items For College Football Team
Amal Clooney Slams Donald Trump During Pointed UN Speech