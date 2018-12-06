Amal Clooney Slams Donald Trump During Pointed UN Speech

Amal Clooney made it clear that she's not a fan of President Donald Trump during her speech at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards on Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old human rights lawyer was honored as the 2018 Global Citizen of the Year, and criticized Trump for encouraging violence in the media. Amal cited journalists she represented in Myanmar whom she says were wrongly imprisoned.

"The chilling effect is real, and it has already been felt not only in Myanmar, but further afield," she said. "And sadly, similar incidents abound in autocratic regimes from North Korea to the Philippines to Hungary, Turkey and Brazil."

“The U.S. president has given such regimes a green light and labeled the press in this country the enemy of the people,” she continued. "And of course two months ago, a Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, walked into a consulate in Istanbul and was brutally tortured to death."

At #UNCA70 dinner in New York, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney speaks about #Myanmar case of @Reuters#FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo



‘The chilling effect is real.’



She also talks about the effect of #US President @realDonaldTrump‘s description of press as an enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/m0rE7XCz0R — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) December 6, 2018

Amal's husband, George Clooney -- as well as his parents, Nick and Nina -- supported her at the event, where she looked gorgeous in a navy blue-and-white J. Mendel gown.

This isn't the first time the mom of two has spoken out against Trump. In 2016, she blasted his views on Muslim immigrants.

"He kept saying 'they' only want jihad, 'they' don’t believe in our way of life, 'they' don't respect our system," Amal said of Trump during an appearance on BBC News. "When he says 'they,' and you watch the media coverage afterward, people, I think, should have been saying, 'Do you mean the 1.5 billion people around the world who fit that description? Do you mean the people who are U.S. citizens who are members of your military, who are the vast majority of whom are not extremists or violent in any way?'"

Meanwhile, George -- who's also been outspoken about his dislike of Trump -- couldn't be more proud of his accomplished wife. In October, the A-list actor introduced himself as "Amal's husband" at Variety’s Power of Women: Los Angeles Event. Watch the sweet moment below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Is Sheer Perfection With George and His Parents at NYC Event

Why Amal Clooney Skipped Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Secret Italian Getaway With George and Amal Clooney: Report

Related Gallery