Wednesday means family date night for George and Amal Clooney!

The superstar couple left their twins at home and stepped out with George’s parents, Nick and Nina, to attend the 2018 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Looking stunning as always, Amal donned a billowing, full-length white and navy gown, while walking arm-in-arm with her father-in-law outside the event.

And, Nick looked chuffed to have the beauty on his shoulder!

Meanwhile, George, 57, was snapped in a suit and bow-tie with his mom, who was glammed up in a glittering black dress.

The awards ceremony honors journalists and outlets for the best media coverage of the United Nations and U.N. agencies.

Splash

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Amal, 40, who has worked with the U.N. as a civil rights lawyer and activist, received the 2018 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year honor.

Entourage hunk Adrian Grenier was also honored, named the 2018 UNCA Global Advocate of the Year.

See more on the Clooneys below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Reveals the Hilarious Way Halloween Has Changed With Twins

EXCLUSIVE: Why George Clooney's New Nespresso Commercial Hits Close to Home

NEWS: George Clooney Introduces Himself as 'Amal's Husband' at Power of Women Event

Related Gallery