Amal Clooney Is a Gorgeous Lady in Red Ahead of U.N. Event

Amal Clooney radiated in red as she headed to the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Friday.

The human rights lawyer attended the Committee to Protect Journalists event in a bright dress with mid-length sleeves and overlay, paired with nude suede pumps, a satchel by Michael Kors Collection and Maxior gold earrings as she walked with a classic camel coat hung over her arm.

For glam, Clooney rocked her signature berry lip and voluminous waves.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

The British beauty showed off her 9 to 5 style on Wednesday as well. The brunette donned a whimsy polka-dot, black-and-white frock with Le Vian black diamond studs, pumps and a tote.

Splash News

On Thursday, Amal, 40, and husband George, 57, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. They are parents to 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

On top of all that goes into being a working mom, Amal is also helping pal Meghan Markle settle into her new life in the U.K. Get all the details here:

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle and More Make It on the 'Vanity Fair' Best Dressed List

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Secret Italian Getaway With George and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Wears Sunny Yellow Dress For Dinner Date With George -- See Her Look!

Related Gallery