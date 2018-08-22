George Clooney Named Forbes' Highest-Paid Actor With $239 Million

George Clooney is this year's Highest-Paid Actor!

The Catch-22 star tops Forbes' list for 2018, scoring a career high pretax of $239 million in earnings from June 1, 2017 to June 1 of this year.

The 57-year-old actor landed the No. 1 spot on the list after selling his Casamigos Tequila company (which he founded with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013) for up to $1 billion to spirits giant Diageo. On top of that, he also received money from additional endorsements and older movies.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion-dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes," Clooney said in a statement to The New York Times in June. "This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo."

Following closely behind Clooney on Forbes' list at No. 2 is fellow actor Dwayne Johnson, who made $124 million pretax, thanks in large part to his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reboot, which he starred in and produced. Plus, his social media following is massive, which helped him "nearly double his 2017 earnings," the outlet reports.

"Social media has become the most critical element of marketing a movie for me," Johnson explains. "I have established a social media equity with an audience around the world that there's a value in what I’m delivering to them."

Coming in at No. 3 is Robert Downey Jr. with $81 million and Chris Hemsworth at No. 4 with $64.5 million.

As for the ladies? The Highest-Paid Actress for 2018 went to Scarlett Johansson, who pocketed $40.5 million before taxes.

Back in July, Forbes also revealed their new Celebrity 100 List of the World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers. Clooney ranks No. 2 on the list, followed behind by 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, No. 3 with $166.5 million.

