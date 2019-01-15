What to do in the middle of a government shutdown? Order fast food!

President Donald Trump put on a greasy spread of fast food for a sports team visiting the White House on Monday night.

In preparation of South Carolina’s Clemson University football team stopping by to celebrate their championship win, Trump and his team phoned in a hefty order of burgers, fries and pizza from Burger King, McDonald’s, Domino’s and Wendy’s.

White House staff weren’t around due to the government shutdown, so Trump says he paid for around 1,000 items himself. The food was served on silver platters.

“Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions. So, we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me,” he said, according to CNN. “Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. … We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

The 72-year-old politician happily posed for photos next to the table lined with stacks of Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets and condiments. For those opting for a healthier meal, salads could also be seen on the table.

The setting was completed with a candelabra which was lit as Trump watched.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley added that the president wanted to host a “fun event” for the team.

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed, so the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” Gidley said in a statement to CNN.

Trump later took to social media to remind the world he had paid for the spread.“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

