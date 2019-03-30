Kylie Jenner is finally speaking out about Jordyn Woods.

Last month, news surfaced that Khloe Kardashian's now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Jenner's best friend. As the betrayal went public, fans also noticed that Kylie Cosmetics cut the price in half of the "Jordy" Lip Kit, which was named after Jenner's BFF, Woods.

In a new interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, the makeup mogul explains that slashing the prices of the Woods-themed products was not related to the cheating scandal, and had been put on sale a couple weeks earlier as the company switched from white to black packaging.

"That is just not my character. I would never do something like that," Jenner, 21, tells the publication. "And when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."

That day, however, fans has a field day on social media when they did see the price cut, and also noted that the "Shady" Lip Kit was also half off.

Meanwhile, Woods moved out of Jenner's home following the allegations that she hooked up with Kardashian's ex. She then appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, where she claimed that Thompson kissed her at a party, but nothing more happened.

After the episode, Kardashian initially called Woods a liar, but then took back her words and stated that the blame fell on the NBA player. As for Woods and Jenner's friendship, a source told ET earlier this month that the self-made billionaire was seeing where Woods fit into her life.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source shared. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

