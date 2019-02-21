Looks like there's a sale on a Jordyn Woods-inspired Kylie Cosmetics lip kit.

Following allegations that Kylie Jenner's best friend allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, fans noticed that the makeup line cut the price of the "Jordy" Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit, which was named after Jenner's bestie. The set was first launched in May of 2018 and is now available for half price.

Whether it was coincidental or not, fans certainly took notice, claiming that Kylie was throwing shade. However, the Woods matte Lipstick, the Kylie X Jordyn highlighter quad palette and Jordyn Palette, among other collaboration pieces, are all regular priced.

Twitter users also noticed that the "Shady" Lip Kit was also half off.

Came across this while scrolling through Kylie Cosmetics. This has been the most amusing part of the khloe/Tristan/jordyn/Kylie drama 😭 pic.twitter.com/O7TFkTtxjp — CG🌹 (@christtygarcia) February 21, 2019

OKAY so will the KYLIE X JORDYN makeup collection be on sale now ??? @kyliecosmetics 🤔 — Ava Moran (@amtwirl) February 20, 2019

On Wednesday, a source told ET that the 21-year-old model moved out of Kylie's home following allegations that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

ET confirmed earlier this week that Khloe and Tristan split due to ongoing "trust issues." Social media has been filled with clues regarding the cheating scandal, including the fact that Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West, unfollowed both Jordyn and Tristan.

See more on the ongoing drama in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Unbreakable Bond Amid Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner Is 'Extremely Upset' With Jordyn Woods Over Cheating Scandal

All the Times Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Have Shown How Incredibly Close They Are

Related Gallery