The Kardashian family genes are strong!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick all took their turn at trying Snapchat's new baby face filter and were shocked by the resemblance to the younger members of the Kardashian family.

When Kourtney tried out the filter, Kim remarked how similar the eldest Kardashian looked to Kim and husband Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter, North. Kim and Kanye also share Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and newborn Psalm.

Instagram

Meanwhile Kim herself marveled at looking just like daughter Chicago. "I literally look like Chicago," she gushed, before putting on a childlike voice to address Kourtney as the tot. "Auntie Koko, I love my mommy. She's the best."

Instagram

Scott, Kourtney's ex with whom she shares three kids, also took his turn and appeared to be his 9-year-old son, Mason's, doppelganger. The former couple also share Reign, 4, and Penelope, 6.

Instagram

The Snapchat fun comes just weeks after Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, a son named Psalm. The newborn's grandmother, Kris Jenner, couldn't help but gush about the newest member of the family while speaking with ET.

"The inspiration [for his name] was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," she shared. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect."

As for what the cutest thing baby Psalm has done so far, Jenner said, "I don't know, he's just adorable!"

Watch the video below to keep up with the Kardashians.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

North West Sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' With Her Brother and Cousin at Kanye's Sunday Service

North West's 'Old Town Road' Music Video, Starring Kim Kardashian, Wins Over Lil Nas X

Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Photos of Daughters North and Chicago Matching at True's Birthday Party

Related Gallery