Kim Kardashian West is struggling with how to break the news about a dead pet to her daughter, North.

In a sneak peek clip of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is on the phone with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, when her assistant, Michael, interrupts to tell Kim that the hamster has not been moving. The hamster, who's named Blacktail, belongs to Kim and Kanye West's eldest child, 5-year-old North.

"Kim. The hamster hasn't been moving. " Michael tells Kim. "So, you might want to go look at it."

"It's dead?" she responds, before lamenting, "I don't have time for a dead hamster."

After the pair determines that Blacktail is, in fact, dead and not just "stiff" or "sleeping," Kim breaks the news to Khloe who initially bought the pet for her niece with Kim's OK.

"I don't know how I'm going to say, 'By the way, your hamster died,'" Kim confesses of telling North, who is at school at the time, the sad news. "... It's the first time she's, like, really, really, really loved an animal. More than her dogs! She's still into it and I don't know what to do."

"North is gonna be really, really upset. It's just not fair," Kim adds in the confessional. "How do I go and explain this? Like, what do I do?"

Kim quickly turns her confusion Khloe's way, chastising her for purchasing the pet in the first place.

"This is the kind of s**t I can't deal with. This is why you don't get someone a pet," Kim tells Khloe. "Don't ever do this to me again. I literally hate you."

"Are you gonna get me killed too?" Khloe quips in response.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

