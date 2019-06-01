Kim Kardashian West has Kylie Jenner's back, but still loves to tease her little sister.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old makeup mogul was criticized for how quickly she washed her face during a clip that promoted her new face wash. On Friday, however, Kardashian poked fun at Jenner's backlash by posting a silly and lighthearted video of herself in the Kylie Skin warehouse.

"I'm gonna teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and b*tches I only have 10 seconds. What [else] do you want me to do in 10 seconds?" Kardashian jokingly said in her Instagram Story video that featured a filter. "I would have done the same exact thing."

"So, guys, what is the big deal here with a 10-second video? That’s all she's got," she added.

Kardashian then switched to the baby face filter and continued to tease Jenner by showing off how effectively washing your face in 10 seconds can be.

"Alright, after that 10-second face wash tutorial this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now," she said. "Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth people! All you need is three seconds! I didn't even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby! I love this Kylie Skin."

Jenner, meanwhile, can be heard off camera yelling, "You're an a**hole."

This isn't the first time that Jenner has faced backlash for her new skincare line. Earlier this month, people called out the walnut face scrub after she posted a video saying, "It's really gentle. It's gentle enough to use every day."

"Some walnut face scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin. This isn't too abrasive," she continued. "It really leaves my face feeling super baby soft. Makes you look glowy and takes away dead skin cells. My walnut face scrub is my secret to a fresh face."

However, people online claimed that the scrub is bad for your skin long term. Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Again After Fans Criticize the Way She Washes Her Face

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Skincare Launch With Her Sisters at Pink-Themed Party

Kim Kardashian Returns to the Hairstyle She Regretted Having Last Summer

Related Gallery