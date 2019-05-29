Kim Kardashian West is back to living that blunt bob life!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said goodbye to her long locks and went for the chop on Tuesday, despite previously telling fans that she regretted having the hairstyle last summer. Kardashian West, who welcomed her fourth child, Psalm, with husband Kanye West earlier this month, has been wearing her hair in long, beachy waves.

As celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed on Instagram, however, the reality star was ready for a different look. "Big cut for @kimkardashian today. Who likes the short hair?" he captioned a photo of Kardashian West after her haircut.

Kardashian West, who often switches up her look, whether it's through wigs or dramatic new 'dos, revealed days after cutting her hair into a bob last summer that she wasn't feeling it.

"Wait I miss my long hair 😢," she tweeted last July.

Wait I miss my long hair 😢 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 30, 2018

The mom of four didn't appear to have any immediate regrets after Tuesday's haircut, however. Instead, she took to her Instagram Story to marvel over how much she and her siblings looked like their children with a baby filter. Watch below.

