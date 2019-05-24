Kim Kardashian West is giving us all the feels!

The reality TV star celebrated her 5-year wedding anniversary with husband Kanye on Friday. Kim shared a sweet post on Instagram of multiple photos of her and her beau, captioned: "5 years ago today I married my best friend. ✨"

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 in a lavish ceremony that took place at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The bride wore a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci long-sleeve lace gown and a romantic full-length veil as she walked down the aisle while Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli sang. The couple exchanged vows in front of a gigantic flower wall.

Days leading up to the anniversary, Kim nostalgically posted never-before-seen photos from their big day of Kanye trying on his suit (also Givenchy) and of herself getting her hair and makeup done, which she revealed was rushed.

Kim is also launching a new makeup collection for KKW Beauty on the same day at 12pm PST, inspired by her wedding day glam that her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, created on the star.

The range is aptly called the Mrs. West Collection, which includes a six-shade palette, lip liner, lip gloss, lipstick, blush and highlighter -- all in the theme of a pretty peachy blush nude color. The packaging, of course, features photos of the bride.

