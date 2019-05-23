Two days before Kim Kardashian West's fifth wedding anniversary, the reality TV star shared a post looking back at her big day -- and revealed why she was in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of photos on Wednesday showcasing her team preparing her to say "I do" to Kanye West in 2014. She captioned the images with a cute anecdote.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," she wrote alongside the photos. "We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

A KUWTK clip from 2014 does show Kim debating whether to wear her veil because of its sheer size and weight. But the ceremony went off without a hitch!

She also posted pics of the groom's side getting ready, writing: "A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago."

Last week, Kim shared another still from her wedding day featuring herself in her veil, and Kanye posing next to her in Italy.

"5 years and 4 kids ✨ life couldn’t be better!" she captioned the throwback image, adding,"*anniversary coming so soon*."

Kim's latest wedding post comes within hours of Kris Jenner chatting with ET about her daughter and Kanye's newborn son, Psalm West, and how they came up with his name.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner said at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

When asked what was the cutest thing that baby Psalm has done so far, she gushed: "I don't know, he's just adorable!"

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, are also proud parents to 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago.

