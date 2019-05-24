Kim Kardashian West stepped out in style to celebrate her wedding anniversary a little early.

On Thursday evening, the 38-year-old reality star and her husband, Kanye West, were spotted at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, and all eyes were on the mother of four. Kim's 24-inch waist was on full display in her curve-hugging black mini-dress that she managed to make even sexier with a pair of stilettos that had straps almost up to her knees.

As for Kanye, the 41-year-old rapper looked handsome in charcoal-colored slacks, a white top, black sneakers and a tan Carhartt Duck Detroit Blanket-Lined jacket.

Backgrid

Kim has been celebrating her wedding anniversary for weeks by posting photos to Instagram from her and Kanye's nuptials in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. "Five years and four kids, life couldn’t be better!" she captioned one of her photos.

In addition to their anniversary, the couple is also celebrating the birth of their fourth child, son Psalm. "Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm,” a source told ET. “He’s such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it’s been an easy addition to the family."

Here's more with the famous family:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Rushed Down the Aisle on Her Wedding Day

Kim Kardashian Celebrates '5 Years and 4 Kids' With Kanye West Ahead of Wedding Anniversary

Kris Jenner Shares the Inspiration Behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Naming Son Psalm

Related Gallery