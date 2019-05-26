Kanye West found a very special way to mark his five-year wedding anniversary with Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on Saturday that her hubby had surprised her with a trip to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion perform.

"Surprised me with a date in Vegas," Kim captioned a brief clip on her Instagram Story in which she is all dolled up for the night out. The reality star chose a skin-tight white bodysuit doused in crystals for the concert. Kanye, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble, including the black Dickies jacket he wore the Met Gala earlier this month.

The mom of four also shared numerous clips of the Dion belting out her hits, before she and Kanye hopped backstage for the end of the show to greet the GRAMMY-winning singer for photos.

Instagram

Instagram

The next morning, Kim offered fans a peek at two massive floral arrangements she and Kanye had received to celebrate their anniversary as well as the birth of their two-week-old son, Psalm.

"I love waking up to these beautiful flowers that Khloé [Kardashian] sent us," she said in a video on her Instagram Story in which she panned over the word "Kimye," spelled out in white roses. Next, she showed off another counter-wide arrangement which spelled out their fourth child's name.

"We just got these from Adidas," she explained of the second batch of flowers. "So, thank you Adidas."

Instagram

In the days leading up to her and Kanye's anniversary, Kim frequently posted reminders of the upcoming occasion and shared throwback photos from their special day five years earlier.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," she wrote some images showcasing her getting ready. "We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

On the Friday, Kim shared even more moments following the ceremony, including her and Kanye posing in Florence. "5 years ago today I married my best friend," she wrote.

That evening, the pair headed to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for a seemingly low-key anniversary dinner. See more on the couple in the video below.

GET ALL THE LATEST KAR-JENNER UPDATES WITH THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Posts Stunning Wedding Photos in Celebration of 5th Anniversary With Kanye West

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Cow Print Swimsuit Is Back in Stock

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Rushed Down the Aisle on Her Wedding Day

Related Gallery