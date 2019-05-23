Get your wallet ready as the cow print swimsuit both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore is back in stock.

The ultra-cool one-piece, which features a flattering bustier top, western-style belt and trendy brown cow print, is available for pre-order.

Designed by Onia in collaboration with We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein, the coveted suit sold out when Kylie shared a pic of herself rocking the sexy number on a tropical vacation back in January.

Just a few days ago, Khloe wore the same suit on holiday (posing similarly, no less!).

Khloe and Kylie aren't the only Kardashian-Jenner sisters serving up summer swimsuit inspiration. Kendall posed in an adorable mint-colored polka-dot shirred bikini by Wanderlust (shop: top, $79; bottom, $75) while basking in the sun in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival.

Shop their exact cow print swimsuit ahead for your upcoming warm-weather getaway before it's gone below, along with similar affordable options.

SHOP THEIR SUIT:

Onia

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal

PrettyLittleThing

ASOS

