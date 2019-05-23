Shopping

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Cow Print Swimsuit Is Back in Stock

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian 1280
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Get your wallet ready as the cow print swimsuit both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore is back in stock. 

The ultra-cool one-piece, which features a flattering bustier top, western-style belt and trendy brown cow print, is available for pre-order.

Designed by Onia in collaboration with We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein, the coveted suit sold out when Kylie shared a pic of herself rocking the sexy number on a tropical vacation back in January. 

View this post on Instagram

If you’re happy and you know clap your hands 👏🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Just a few days ago, Khloe wore the same suit on holiday (posing similarly, no less!). 

View this post on Instagram

I never want to leave

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe and Kylie aren't the only Kardashian-Jenner sisters serving up summer swimsuit inspiration. Kendall posed in an adorable mint-colored polka-dot shirred bikini by Wanderlust (shop: top, $79; bottom, $75) while basking in the sun in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival

View this post on Instagram

cranberry legs

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Shop their exact cow print swimsuit ahead for your upcoming warm-weather getaway before it's gone below, along with similar affordable options. 

SHOP THEIR SUIT:

Danielle One Piece, $195 at Onia

Onia Danielle one piecea
Onia

GET THE LOOK:

Cow Bikini Top, $10; Cow Bikini Bottoms, $10 at Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal cow print bikini
Nasty Gal

Cow Print Belted Swimsuit, $32 $18 at PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing cow print belted swimsuit
PrettyLittleThing

Cow Print Swimsuit, $45 at ASOS  

ASOS cow print swimsuit
ASOS

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Shop more trends ahead: 

Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend

Jewelry Trends 2019: Celebrity-Approved Pieces Under $100

Memorial Day Sales: Kick Off Summer Shopping With These Fashion & Beauty Deals

How To Wear The Neon Trend That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing | Must-Have Moment

 