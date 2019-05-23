Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Cow Print Swimsuit Is Back in Stock
Get your wallet ready as the cow print swimsuit both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore is back in stock.
The ultra-cool one-piece, which features a flattering bustier top, western-style belt and trendy brown cow print, is available for pre-order.
Designed by Onia in collaboration with We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein, the coveted suit sold out when Kylie shared a pic of herself rocking the sexy number on a tropical vacation back in January.
Just a few days ago, Khloe wore the same suit on holiday (posing similarly, no less!).
Khloe and Kylie aren't the only Kardashian-Jenner sisters serving up summer swimsuit inspiration. Kendall posed in an adorable mint-colored polka-dot shirred bikini by Wanderlust (shop: top, $79; bottom, $75) while basking in the sun in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival.
Shop their exact cow print swimsuit ahead for your upcoming warm-weather getaway before it's gone below, along with similar affordable options.
SHOP THEIR SUIT:
Danielle One Piece, $195 at Onia
GET THE LOOK:
Cow Bikini Top, $10; Cow Bikini Bottoms, $10 at Nasty Gal
Cow Print Belted Swimsuit,
$32 $18 at PrettyLittleThing
Cow Print Swimsuit, $45 at ASOS
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
