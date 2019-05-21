Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend
Summer is right around the corner, which means tropical getaways, beach days and poolside soirees are on everyone's minds.
To officially kick off the season it's only right to add new summer swimsuits to your wardrobe. Fortunately, there are so many styles to choose from; you're bound to find a few you'll love.
Some of today's biggest swim trends include structured balconette tops, handkerchief silhouettes, ties and smocking. Colors range from bold and bright to feminine pastels to neutrals to throwback tie dye. Designs adorned with statement details like seashells, belts, studs and rings are also standout styles.
Ahead, shop our edit of 25 stylish bikinis and one-pieces to wear for the long weekend and through the rest of summer.
Verdusa Triangle Bikini, $17 at Amazon
Scoop Neck Top, $15; High-Leg Bottoms, $12 at Nasty Gal
Cutout One Piece
$55 $28 at Aerie
Pull&Bear Tie Dye Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS
Kona Sol Rope Tie One Piece, $35 at Target
Ruffled Swimsuit, $36 at Bershka
Tie Front Underwire Bikini, $48 at Swimsuits For All
LA Hearts Lucia One Piece, $50 at PacSun
Seashell Top, $30; Seashell Bottom, $26 at Zara
Out From Under Betsy Top,
$49 $34; Betsy Bottom $45 $30 at Urban Outfitters
Bow Top, $40; Bottom, $30 at Mango
Wired Top, $40; Belted Bottom, $32 at River Island
Colorblock One Piece, $85 at Eloquii
Rhythm South Pacific Top, $42; South Pacific Bottoms, $45 at Free People
Wynwood Top, $50; Bottom, $45 at Andie
Nadia Swimsuit, $105 at Rouje
Bruna Malucelli Triangle Tie Dye Bikini, $108 at CoEdition
Tularosa Clarisa Top, $68; Clarisa Bottom, $68 at Revolve
Dolce Vita Stellar Studs Bikini, $148 at Bloomingdale's
Beach Riot Kelsey Top, $76; Island Bottom, $76 at Revolve
Solid & Striped Bianca Top, $79; Bianca Bottoms, $79 at Shopbop
Danielle Guizio Lure Top, $88; Lure Bottom, $82 at Revolve
Onia Jacque One-Piece, $175 at Zappos
Konoka Top, $90; Konoka Bottom, $90 at Dipped in Blue
Faithfull The Brand Smocked Bikini, $180 at Net-A-Porter
