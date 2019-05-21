Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend

Summer is right around the corner, which means tropical getaways, beach days and poolside soirees are on everyone's minds.

To officially kick off the season it's only right to add new summer swimsuits to your wardrobe. Fortunately, there are so many styles to choose from; you're bound to find a few you'll love.

Some of today's biggest swim trends include structured balconette tops, handkerchief silhouettes, ties and smocking. Colors range from bold and bright to feminine pastels to neutrals to throwback tie dye. Designs adorned with statement details like seashells, belts, studs and rings are also standout styles.

Ahead, shop our edit of 25 stylish bikinis and one-pieces to wear for the long weekend and through the rest of summer.

Amazon

Nasty Gal

Aerie

ASOS

Target

Bershka

Swimsuits For All

PacSun

Zara

Urban Outfitters

Mango

River Island

Eloquii

Free People

Andie

Rouje

CoEdition

Revolve

Revolve

Shopbop

Revolve

Zappos

Dipped in Blue

