Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend

By Amy Lee‍
Aerie

Summer is right around the corner, which means tropical getaways, beach days and poolside soirees are on everyone's minds. 

To officially kick off the season it's only right to add new summer swimsuits to your wardrobe. Fortunately, there are so many styles to choose from; you're bound to find a few you'll love. 

Some of today's biggest swim trends include structured balconette tops, handkerchief silhouettes, ties and smocking. Colors range from bold and bright to feminine pastels to neutrals to throwback tie dye. Designs adorned with statement details like seashells, belts, studs and rings are also standout styles. 

Ahead, shop our edit of 25 stylish bikinis and one-pieces to wear for the long weekend and through the rest of summer. 

Verdusa Triangle Bikini, $17 at Amazon

Verdusa Amazon yellow underwire bikini
Amazon

Scoop Neck Top, $15; High-Leg Bottoms, $12 at Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal lilac ribbed bikini
Nasty Gal

Cutout One Piece $55 $28 at Aerie

Aerie cutout one piece
Aerie

Pull&Bear Tie Dye Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

Pull&Bear tie dye swimsuit
ASOS

Kona Sol Rope Tie One Piece, $35 at Target

Target striped rope tie one piece
Target

Ruffled Swimsuit, $36 at Bershka

Bershka yellow ruffled one piece
Bershka

Tie Front Underwire Bikini, $48 at Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All blue tie front bikini
Swimsuits For All

LA Hearts Lucia One Piece, $50 at PacSun

LA Hearts leopard swimsuit
PacSun

Seashell Top, $30Seashell Bottom, $26 at Zara

Zara red seashell bikini
Zara

Out From Under Betsy Top, $49 $34; Betsy Bottom $45 $30 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters green gingham bikini
Urban Outfitters

Bow Top, $40; Bottom, $30 at Mango

Mango brown tie bikini
Mango

Wired Top, $40; Belted Bottom, $32 at River Island

River Island belted wired bikini
River Island

Colorblock One Piece, $85 at Eloquii

Eloquii colorblock cutout one piece
Eloquii

Rhythm South Pacific Top, $42South Pacific Bottoms, $45 at Free People

Free People South Pacific bikini
Free People

Wynwood Top, $50; Bottom, $45 at Andie

Andie red one shoulder bikini
Andie

Nadia Swimsuit, $105 at Rouje

Rouje Nadia swimsuit
Rouje

Bruna Malucelli Triangle Tie Dye Bikini, $108 at CoEdition

Bruna Malucelli tie dye bikini
CoEdition

Tularosa Clarisa Top, $68; Clarisa Bottom, $68 at Revolve

Tularosa white ring bikini
Revolve

Dolce Vita Stellar Studs Bikini, $148 at Bloomingdale's

Dolce Vita studded black bikini
Bloomingdale's

Beach Riot Kelsey Top, $76; Island Bottom, $76 at Revolve

Beach Riot pink heart bikini
Revolve

Solid & Striped Bianca Top, $79; Bianca Bottoms, $79 at Shopbop

Solid & Striped Bianca bikini
Shopbop

Danielle Guizio Lure Top, $88; Lure Bottom, $82 at Revolve

Danielle Guizio glitter lure bikini
Revolve

Onia Jacque One-Piece, $175 at Zappos 

Onia jacque one piece
Zappos

Konoka Top, $90Konoka Bottom, $90 at Dipped in Blue

Dipped in Blue Konoka black bikini
Dipped in Blue

Faithfull The Brand Smocked Bikini, $180 at Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand smocked bikini
Net-A-Porter

