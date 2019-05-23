Shopping

Jewelry Trends 2019: Celebrity-Approved Pieces Under $100

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Hailey Baldwin 1280
Pierre Suu/GC images

Nothing completes an outfit more than a chic piece of jewelry. 

Today's coolest It girls from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber prove this to be true as they're almost never without a bauble or two even on their off-duty days. Whether it's a statement earring or chain necklaces stacked upon each other, these gals know how to rock jewelry like no other and they're constantly on top of the latest trends. 

The best part? These trends happen to be affordable and the stars have actually worn pieces priced under $100. 

Ahead, discover four celebrity-approved jewelry trends and shop the budget-friendly adornments they've actually worn, along with our selects of similar styles. 

Heart Shapes

Bella Hadid has worn these heart-shaped earrings by Frasier Sterling in rotation, and we don't blame her. The oversized, kitschy design adds a playful touch to any look -- day or night. 

Bella Hadid in Frasier Sterling heart earrings
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Lovers Hoops, $40 at Frasier Sterling

Frasier Sterling lovers hoop earrings
Frasier Sterling

Crystal Heart Earrings, $13 at ASOS

ASOS crystal heart earrings
ASOS

Rebecca Minkoff Sadie Heart Earrings, $48 $34 at Zappos

Rebecca Minkoff heart earrings
Zappos

Lucite

Kylie Jenner wore these pale pink glassy Baublebar stunners for her new skincare line campaign, confirming lucite accessories (and hoops) are still going strong. 

View this post on Instagram

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

GET THE LOOK: 

Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings, $38 at Baublebar

Baublebar pink lucite hoop earrings
Baublebar

Margot Lucite Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters lime lucite hoop earrings
Urban Outfitters

Resin Hoop Earrings, $22 at Madewell

Madewell lucite resin hoop earrings
Madewell

Chain Necklace

Style stars like Hailey Bieber are lately ditching delicate chains for edgier, thicker variations such as figaro, snake and herringbone versions to wear solo against open necklines (see her 8 Other Reasons lariat). These chains also work as an amazing layering piece to bundle with pendant necklaces and dainty chokers. 

Hailey Baldwin in 8 Other Reasons chain necklace
Pierre Suu/GC images

GET THE LOOK:  

Lonni Lariat, $29 at 8 Other Reasons

8 Other Reasons lonni lariat
8 Other Reasons

Argento Vivo Tuscany Chain Necklace, $48 at Nordstrom

Argento Vivo snake chain necklace
Nordstrom

Child of Wild Sicily Herringbone Necklace, $78 at Revolve

Child of Wild sicily chain necklace
Revolve

Shell

Vanessa Hudgens' shell earrings may be a little over $100, but we had to share as they're pretty perfect and are one of the biggest trends you'll see this summer. Nothing screams Cali cool more than a pair of seashore-inspired hoops. 

View this post on Instagram

The adventure ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

GET THE LOOK:  

Brinker & Eliza OG Hoop Earrings, $108 at Shopbop

Brinker & Eliza OG shell hoop earrings
Shopbop

Shell Hoop Earrings, $26 at Mango

Mango shell earrings
Mango

Shashi Caroline Earrings, $42 at Shopbop

Shashi caroline shell earrings
Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. 

Shop more trends ahead: 

Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend

Memorial Day Sales: Kick Off Summer Shopping With These Fashion & Beauty Deals

Selena Gomez's Airport Outfit Is the Chicer Alternative to Sweatpants & It's Only $76

How To Wear The Neon Trend That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing | Must-Have Moment

 