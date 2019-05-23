Jewelry Trends 2019: Celebrity-Approved Pieces Under $100

Nothing completes an outfit more than a chic piece of jewelry.

Today's coolest It girls from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber prove this to be true as they're almost never without a bauble or two even on their off-duty days. Whether it's a statement earring or chain necklaces stacked upon each other, these gals know how to rock jewelry like no other and they're constantly on top of the latest trends.

The best part? These trends happen to be affordable and the stars have actually worn pieces priced under $100.

Ahead, discover four celebrity-approved jewelry trends and shop the budget-friendly adornments they've actually worn, along with our selects of similar styles.

Heart Shapes

Bella Hadid has worn these heart-shaped earrings by Frasier Sterling in rotation, and we don't blame her. The oversized, kitschy design adds a playful touch to any look -- day or night.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Frasier Sterling

ASOS

Zappos

Lucite

Kylie Jenner wore these pale pink glassy Baublebar stunners for her new skincare line campaign, confirming lucite accessories (and hoops) are still going strong.

GET THE LOOK:

Baublebar

Urban Outfitters

Madewell

Chain Necklace

Style stars like Hailey Bieber are lately ditching delicate chains for edgier, thicker variations such as figaro, snake and herringbone versions to wear solo against open necklines (see her 8 Other Reasons lariat). These chains also work as an amazing layering piece to bundle with pendant necklaces and dainty chokers.

Pierre Suu/GC images

GET THE LOOK:

8 Other Reasons

Nordstrom

Revolve

Shell

Vanessa Hudgens' shell earrings may be a little over $100, but we had to share as they're pretty perfect and are one of the biggest trends you'll see this summer. Nothing screams Cali cool more than a pair of seashore-inspired hoops.

GET THE LOOK:

Shopbop

Mango

Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

