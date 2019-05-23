Jewelry Trends 2019: Celebrity-Approved Pieces Under $100
Nothing completes an outfit more than a chic piece of jewelry.
Today's coolest It girls from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber prove this to be true as they're almost never without a bauble or two even on their off-duty days. Whether it's a statement earring or chain necklaces stacked upon each other, these gals know how to rock jewelry like no other and they're constantly on top of the latest trends.
The best part? These trends happen to be affordable and the stars have actually worn pieces priced under $100.
Ahead, discover four celebrity-approved jewelry trends and shop the budget-friendly adornments they've actually worn, along with our selects of similar styles.
Heart Shapes
Bella Hadid has worn these heart-shaped earrings by Frasier Sterling in rotation, and we don't blame her. The oversized, kitschy design adds a playful touch to any look -- day or night.
GET THE LOOK:
Lovers Hoops, $40 at Frasier Sterling
Crystal Heart Earrings, $13 at ASOS
Rebecca Minkoff Sadie Heart Earrings,
$48 $34 at Zappos
Lucite
Kylie Jenner wore these pale pink glassy Baublebar stunners for her new skincare line campaign, confirming lucite accessories (and hoops) are still going strong.
GET THE LOOK:
Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings, $38 at Baublebar
Margot Lucite Earring, $16 at Urban Outfitters
Resin Hoop Earrings, $22 at Madewell
Chain Necklace
Style stars like Hailey Bieber are lately ditching delicate chains for edgier, thicker variations such as figaro, snake and herringbone versions to wear solo against open necklines (see her 8 Other Reasons lariat). These chains also work as an amazing layering piece to bundle with pendant necklaces and dainty chokers.
GET THE LOOK:
Lonni Lariat, $29 at 8 Other Reasons
Argento Vivo Tuscany Chain Necklace, $48 at Nordstrom
Child of Wild Sicily Herringbone Necklace, $78 at Revolve
Shell
Vanessa Hudgens' shell earrings may be a little over $100, but we had to share as they're pretty perfect and are one of the biggest trends you'll see this summer. Nothing screams Cali cool more than a pair of seashore-inspired hoops.
GET THE LOOK:
Brinker & Eliza OG Hoop Earrings, $108 at Shopbop
Shell Hoop Earrings, $26 at Mango
Shashi Caroline Earrings, $42 at Shopbop
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Shop more trends ahead:
Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend
Memorial Day Sales: Kick Off Summer Shopping With These Fashion & Beauty Deals
Selena Gomez's Airport Outfit Is the Chicer Alternative to Sweatpants & It's Only $76