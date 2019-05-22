Refresh your wardrobe and beauty stash for summer with the biggest Memorial Day sales!

In addition to poolside parties (shop our edit of sexy swimsuits), the long weekend calls for taking advantage of the holiday deals from some of our favorite fashion, makeup and skincare brands.

Need new warm-weather clothes? Retailers like Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter and Shopbop are discounting a slew of trend pieces. Sunscreen is also a must for sunny days ahead and beauty stores like Dermstore are stacked with SPF options.

For whatever you need this season, score them via the best summer sales. Shop them below.

Nordstrom

Up to 50% off across departments through June 2.

Nordstrom

Net-A-Porter

Up to 50% off across departments.

Bloomingdale's

Save up to 70% off when you take an extra 20% off sale and clearance items labeled, "Big Brown Bag Sale" through May 27.

Macy's

Extra 20%, 15% or 10% off on select items through May 27. Use the code: MEMDAY.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Up to 50% off on ready-to-wear and up to 40% off accessories.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shopbop

Up to 40% off on more than 5,000 styles.

Shopbop

Giorgio Armani Beauty

20% off all orders and receive a free mini makeup set on orders of $200 or more through May 31. Use the code: MAYSALE.

Giorgio Armani Beauty

Lane Bryant

40% off apparel, accessories, sleep and swim from May 23 to 27.

Lane Bryant

Stila

Extra 30% off sale items from May 24 to 27.

Stila

Dermstore

Up to 20% off on select items through May 28. Use the code: SUMMER.

Dermstore

ban.do

25% off the Summer Favorites edit from May 23 to 28. Receive a free pair of sunglasses with purchase of $50 or more.

Solid & Striped

20% off site-wide with the code: MDW20.

Solid & Striped

MIKOH

30% off site-wide and save up to 50% on sale items from May 23 to 27. Use the code: MEMORIALDAY30.

Mikoh

La Roche-Posay

25% off all orders of $50 or more. Receive two free deluxe samples with orders of $65 or more. Use the code: MDW2019, through May 25.

La Roche-Posay

DIFF Eyewear

Buy one and get one 50% off site-wide starting at 3 p.m. PST on May 23 to 26. On May 27, shop 80% off new markdowns. For every pair sold, DIFF donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need.

DIFF

Quay Australia

Extra 20% off on sale items from May 24 to 27. Use the code: SOEXTRA.

Quay Australia

Sand & Sky

20% off Mask and Exfoliator (excluding bundles) from May 27 to 29.

Sand & Sky

