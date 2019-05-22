Memorial Day Sales: Kick Off Summer Shopping With These Fashion & Beauty Deals
Refresh your wardrobe and beauty stash for summer with the biggest Memorial Day sales!
In addition to poolside parties (shop our edit of sexy swimsuits), the long weekend calls for taking advantage of the holiday deals from some of our favorite fashion, makeup and skincare brands.
Need new warm-weather clothes? Retailers like Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter and Shopbop are discounting a slew of trend pieces. Sunscreen is also a must for sunny days ahead and beauty stores like Dermstore are stacked with SPF options.
For whatever you need this season, score them via the best summer sales. Shop them below.
Nordstrom
Up to 50% off across departments through June 2.
Shop: Topshop Animal Jacquard Midi Skirt,
$68 $34
Net-A-Porter
Up to 50% off across departments.
Shop: By Far Patent-Leather Mules
$380 $190
Bloomingdale's
Save up to 70% off when you take an extra 20% off sale and clearance items labeled, "Big Brown Bag Sale" through May 27.
Shop: Frame Striped Silk Pajama Blouse,
$285 $103
Macy's
Extra 20%, 15% or 10% off on select items through May 27. Use the code: MEMDAY.
Shop: Lauren Ralph Lauren Denim Jacket,
$145 $58
Saks Fifth Avenue
Up to 50% off on ready-to-wear and up to 40% off accessories.
Shop: Ganni Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Washed Jeans
$415 $249 (Kylie Jenner wore these to Coachella!)
Shopbop
Up to 40% off on more than 5,000 styles.
Shop: Staud Shirley Bag
$210 $147
Giorgio Armani Beauty
20% off all orders and receive a free mini makeup set on orders of $200 or more through May 31. Use the code: MAYSALE.
Shop: Luminous Silk Foundation,
$64 $52
Lane Bryant
40% off apparel, accessories, sleep and swim from May 23 to 27.
Shop: Floral Midi Dress,
$90 $54
Stila
Extra 30% off sale items from May 24 to 27.
Shop: Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Palette,
$39 $17
Dermstore
Up to 20% off on select items through May 28. Use the code: SUMMER.
Shop: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum,
$85 $68
ban.do
25% off the Summer Favorites edit from May 23 to 28. Receive a free pair of sunglasses with purchase of $50 or more.
Shop: Super Chill Cooler Bag,
$32 $24
Solid & Striped
20% off site-wide with the code: MDW20.
Shop: The Stella,
$158 $127
MIKOH
30% off site-wide and save up to 50% on sale items from May 23 to 27. Use the code: MEMORIALDAY30.
Shop: Lima Top,
$112 $79; Cruz Bay Bottom $90 $63
La Roche-Posay
25% off all orders of $50 or more. Receive two free deluxe samples with orders of $65 or more. Use the code: MDW2019, through May 25.
Shop: Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen, $20
DIFF Eyewear
Buy one and get one 50% off site-wide starting at 3 p.m. PST on May 23 to 26. On May 27, shop 80% off new markdowns. For every pair sold, DIFF donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need.
Shop: Jade Blue Light Clear Lens, $85
Quay Australia
Extra 20% off on sale items from May 24 to 27. Use the code: SOEXTRA.
Shop: Anything Goes,
$60 $32
Sand & Sky
20% off Mask and Exfoliator (excluding bundles) from May 27 to 29.
Shop: Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask
$49 $40
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Shop more of our favorites ahead:
Stylish Summer Swimsuits to Wear for the Long Weekend
6 Makeup and Skincare Products Jennifer Lopez Uses to Achieve Her Ageless Glow
Selena Gomez's Airport Outfit Is the Chicer Alternative to Sweatpants & It's Only $76