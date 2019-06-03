While Kim Kardashian has earned a lot of praise for her efforts toward prison reform advocacy and freeing prisoners who have been failed by the justice system, she's coming under fire for voicing support for a convicted murderer.

The outspoken reality star has recently been speaking with death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who was convicted of killing his neighbors, Doug and Peggy Ryen, their daughter, Jessica, and an 11-year-old boy named Christopher Hughes, who was spending the night at the Ryens' house, in Chino Hills, California, in 1983.

Kardashian met with Cooper at California’s San Quentin State Prison last week, and has been lobbying California Governor Gavin Newsome to order more DNA examination into the case.

Cooper has maintained his innocence throughout his trail and subsequent incarceration and claims he was framed for the gruesome murders.

However, Kardashian's involvement in attempting to exonerate Cooper has been met with some staunch criticism. One of the loudest voices opposing her efforts is that of Mary Ann Hughes, mother of the slain 11-year-old Christopher.

"It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her. For what she’s doing to us, there’s nothing to justify what she’s doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us," told TMZ over the weekend.

Hughes added that Kardashian has "obviously has not read all of the actual evidence."

"If she actually sat down and read the transcripts of all the trials and appeals, she would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him," Hughes said. "He’s 100 percent guilty and the evidence shows it."

Kardashian's efforts to help exonerate a convicted killer come after her high-profile work getting clemency for non-violent drug offenders, including Alice Marie Johnson. Check out the video below for more on Kardashian's recent legal endeavors.

