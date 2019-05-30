Kim Kardashian West is "always concerned" about her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

In a sneak peek clip of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is seen chatting with Kardashian family friend Malika Haqq. During their conversation, Kim says she's "excited" to welcome her fourth child with Kanye West, before describing her recent visit to a medium during a family trip to Bali.

"[The medium] told me, 'You're going to have another son and it's going to be your father reincarnated,'" Kim recalls, referencing her late father, Robert Kardashian, before revealing what Khloe's reading had to say.

"The last one told her that, like, she has a lot of, like, hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her," Kim says of Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson. "And she said that she's been going back and forth and can't make a decision in the relationship. And I so feel that."

In the confessional, Kim expands on her concerns for Khloe, who shares a daughter, 1-year-old True, with Tristan.

"I think I'm always concerned about Khloe. Obviously, everything that they've been through, I don't think you can just forget about it," Kim says, referring to Tristan's alleged cheating scandals. "It's definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her."

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke to Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who provided his two cents about Khloe's most recent relationship.

"It's a bad situation," Lamar, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, said of the cheating scandals. "She doesn't deserve that. She's a beautiful person from the inside out."

"You know, [it’s] just a man being as stupid as I was," Lamar added, referencing his own history of being unfaithful to Khloe. "Just a bad decision."

Lamar also credited Khloe for getting him through the period following his almost-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, where he was found unresponsive after four days of partying in October 2015.

"The walking and talking part was the scariest part because I’m an athlete," he said. "Imagine if you just got up and couldn't walk and talk tomorrow morning. That was the scariest moment. But Khloe helped me. She was bringing pictures up of my mother and my grandmother, making me say their names."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! Watch the video below for more of ET's sit-down with Lamar.

