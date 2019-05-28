Lamar Odom Shares Heartfelt Message to Khloe Kardashian (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom still has a lot of love for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with the 39-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star about his new book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, which was released on Tuesday and, in part, covers his scary incident in October 2015, when he was hospitalized for a near-fatal drug overdose after being found unconscious in a room at the Love Ranch Brothel in Nevada. Kardashian essentially put her life on pause to be by his side throughout the ordeal, though the two had already split at the time.

Odom's memoir candidly delves into his sex addiction and substance abuse issues, including his claim that he has slept with over 2,000 women. He's also previously admitted to cheating on Kardashian while they were married. Odom tells ET about where his relationship with the 34-year-old reality star stands today.

"I mean, I wouldn't call it amends," he says when asked if the two have put the past behind them and come full circle. "I've spoken to her recently, if you call that amends."

Odom says he also doesn't "have much of a relationship now" with the rest of the Kardashian family, including Kardasian's mother, Kris Jenner. Still, he says he'll always be grateful for Kardashian's help during such a crucial time.

"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk," he says when asked what he would say to his ex-wife today. "You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."

Tune in to Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight to hear Odom's reaction to Kardashian and her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's, recent cheating scandal involving close Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Odom and Kardashian famously married in September 2009 after only a month since meeting one another. In 2013, she filed for divorce from him, but withdrew her pending divorce petition in 2015 while he was in a coma so that she could make medical decisions on his behalf. She later refiled her divorce paperwork, and their divorce was eventually finalized in December 2016.

Kardashian recently appeared on the podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and reflected on her failed marriage to Odom. She said their breakup was the first time she had ever had her heart broken.

"I put my all into that marriage," she shared. "I think, me knowing I could survive that and, like, it's going to be OK and life gets better, but I look at life from always a positive aspect. I would've rather experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever."

"... Life is about love and breaking up and then you'll find someone again once you heal," she continued. "Never find someone just because you want to distract yourself... It's never gonna be the right person."

Meanwhile, Jenner appeared on Fox News' OBJECTified last July, where she also reflected on her daughter's marriage to Odom.

"It felt so natural for the two of them," she said. "I fell totally in love with Lamar. It was such a great time in all of our lives."

"The whole thing, to have that in the way it did, was obviously very sad for all of us," she also said about Odom's hospitalization. "Addiction is a terrible thing and I didn’t know anything about it, really."

