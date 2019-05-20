Khloe Kardashian isn't opposed to tying the knot again.

During a recent appearance on Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, Khloe answered "yes" when it comes to being open to saying "I do" for a second time, but also said that another marriage wouldn't happen any time soon. Khloe was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 and split from Tristan Thompson, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True, earlier this year following multiple cheating allegations.

"I'm not even thinking like that. I'm not on any [dating apps], but I don't care to be," the 34-year-old reality star said. "I'm so in love with True and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably just sounds like the typical answer, but I'm working. I'm working on myself."

"... I'm just happy and I want to filter through just whatever I feel I need to filter through," she continued. "But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even go on a date. I don't want to."

Khloe, who listed her favorite breakup songs as "anything by Sam Smith or Adele," also offered up some advice to anyone going through a breakup or divorce.

"I do know that, as f**ked up and s**tty it feels while you're going through it, I've learned through my first ex-husband that it's gonna be OK," she said. "... I really think that you need to go through your feelings and have them and don't be afraid to have them."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to say that her split from Lamar was "so hard" because it was "the first time I really had my heart broken."

"I put my all into that marriage," she said. "I think, me knowing I could survive that and, like, it's going to be OK and life gets better, but I look at life from always a positive aspect. I would've rather experienced those moments that I had of greatness and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever."

"... Life is about love and breaking up and then you'll find someone again once you heal," Khloe continued. "Never find someone just because you want to distract yourself... It's never gonna be the right person."

While dating isn't in the cards for Khloe right now, the proud mom is all about hanging out with her 1-year-old daughter and friends. Over the weekend, Khloe shared snaps from her time in Turks and Caicos with True and her pals, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. True looks adorable in the shots, sporting a pink-and-white striped swimsuit, playing in the sand, and enjoying some time with her mom in the water.

Khloe also stunned in solo shots from her vacation, looking incredible in both a pink bikini and a sexy one piece.

Watch the video below for more on Khloe's love life:

