Lamar Odom knows that he's lucky to be able to return to basketball.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recently sat down with Kevin Hart for a new episode of the comedian's sports-themed web series, Cold as Balls -- where Hart and his guest have a sit-down interview in an ice bath -- and the two discussed Odom's NBA career, as well as his 2015 hospitalization for a near-fatal overdose.

“All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in a coma,” Odom recounted. “Every day, I’m alive. It’s much better than the alternative”

Odom cited "anxiety" and "bad decisions" as some of the causes of his addiction struggles, but credited ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for sticking by his side throughout his hospitalization.

“That was big,” he said of waking up to see Kardashian by his side, despite the fact that the two were in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time. The reality star dropped everything and put the couple's divorce on hold, to support her ex throughout his recovery.

However, the high profile of the Kardashian-Jenner family meant even more spotlight shining on Odom. “It f**ked with my head, bro," he admitted. "It made it tough to go outside. Every day, waking up, watching TMZ seeing if you’re going to be on it for the wrong reasons. It’s not a comfortable feeling.”

These days, Odom said, he's feeling "great" as he works to leave his addiction issues in the past. “I wanted to make a change."

He's even ready to return to the court. The father of two recently announced that he will be playing basketball in China in an emotional Instagram post.

"I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China !" Odom wrote last month. "God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for."

"Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now," he continued. "Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul @georgeboss77 for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes."

See more on Odom's hospitalization and recovery in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Lamar Odom Returns to Basketball -- Find Out Where He's Playing

WATCH: Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian's Marriage to Lamar Odom 'Felt So Natural'

NEWS: Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

Related Gallery