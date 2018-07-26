Lamar Odom Returns to Basketball -- Find Out Where He's Playing

Lamar Odom is ready to hit the court!

The former NBA star -- and Khloe Kardashian's ex -- took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he's returning to basketball... in China!

"I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China !" Odom wrote. "God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for."

"Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now," he continued. "Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul @georgeboss77 for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes."

Odom -- who teased he would be playing in China in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month -- last played for the Spanish team Baskonia (known as Laboral Kutxa), before quitting in 2014 after suffering lower back pain.

The former Khloe & Lamar star played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2012 to 2013, and before that the Dallas Mavericks. He was with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 to 2011.

Odom was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada, and was placed on life support before regaining consciousness. Kardashian famously dropped everything -- including their divorce -- to help him through his recovery. They later finalized their divorce, and she moved on with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, recently opened up about her daughter's relationship with Odom. See more in the video below.

