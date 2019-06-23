Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus brought some yeehaw to the 2019 BET Awards.

The dynamic duo got the crowd hyped as they brought their hit song, "Old Town Road," to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Clad in a black cowboy hat, boots, yellow chaps and a yellow leather jacket, Nas hit the stage accompanied by the country music singer to deliver their chart-topping anthem, which has been at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 11 weeks.

Performed within a rustic Western saloon, the duo made their way through a pair of swinging doors to greet the audience and treat them to a rousing rendition of the hit track. As is often the case, the rapper's outfit was covered in long tassels, making for a visually dazzling performance as he made his way around the stage. Throughout the song, Cyrus largely hung back, singing and playing guitar while allowing Nas to shine.

Prior to the performance, Nas also took a moment to pose for a selfie with another beloved hit-maker -- Rihanna.

Though Nas wasn't nominated at Sunday's BET Awards, he's seen extraordinary success since dropping "Old Town Road" independently last December. He then signed with Columbia Records and recorded the remix with Cyrus. They performed the song for the first time together during Diplo's set at Stagecoach in April.

The song went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks despite previous drama about it being removed from the country charts. The pair's star-studded music video, featuring cameos by Chris Rock, Diplo, Ha Ha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, YoungKio and Vince Staples, was released last month.

See more on Lil Nas X in the video below.

