Miley Cyrus has been teasing new music for weeks, and on Thursday night the pop icon gave fans what they were waiting for.

The queen of self-reinvention debuted her new six-song EP, She Is Coming, and her new tracks are a far cry from the more delicate fare on her 2017 album, Younger Now.

Instead, the new tracks seem like they are a tacit embrace of her edgy wild side, which she seems to tap into without falling into a grey area of self-parody that she's flirted with in the past.

The EP includes the tracks "Mother’s Daughter," "Unholy," "D.R.E.A.M. (feat. Ghostface Killah)," Cattitude (feat. RuPaul)," "Party Up the Street," and "The Most."

She Is Coming is the first of three planned LPs coming out this year. She Is Here is expected out in the summer, while She Is Everything will drop toward the end of the year.

This is Cyrus' first new album since tying the knot with Liam Hemsworth last December, and her first new music since providing vocals on Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" last November.

