Miley Cyrus Becomes a Robot in Scary New 'Black Mirror' Trailer

Miley Cyrus is taking on a creepy character!

In the first full-length trailer for Cyrus' upcoming episode of Black Mirror, the 26-year-old singer plays a pop star whose life appears cheery, but is actually anything but.

According to Netflix, the episode, titled "Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too," follows "a lonely teenager [who] yearns to connect with her favorite pop star, whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears..."

In the minute-long clip, a pink wig-adorned Cyrus is seen excitedly announcing her very own electric doll as a enamored teenager watches on. The glitz and glamour quickly fades, though, as people in a swanky office question Cyrus' character.

"She doesn't understand how fragile all this is," a woman says.

"You think I should up the dose?" a man asks as images of a rat being pulled from a cage flash onscreen and eerie music plays.

As police chases, music videos and flashes of a disturbed-looking Cyrus appear, her voice-over says, "It's getting so hard to keep doing this."

The final seconds of the clip show Cyrus' doll screaming in pain as it yells at two girls, "Get this cable out of my a**! Holy s**t! Pull it out!" Once the cable is removed, the doll says, "Oh, God, that's a relief."

Netflix also dropped two other episode trailers on Tuesday, giving fans a peek at "Smithereens" and "Striking Vipers." The former stars Topher Grace in a story where "a cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control," while the latter, starring Anthony Mackie, is about "two estranged college friends [who] reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever."

The episode trailers come just days after Netflix released the first look at Black Mirror's fifth season as a whole, with a minute-and-a-half-long trailer that they captioned, "You should've seen it coming."

You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

Netflix has described this season as showing "our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable -- and sometimes unsettling -- conclusion."

The statement continued, "Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm -- a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone -- a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us."

Black Mirror season five hits Netflix June 5.

