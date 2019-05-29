There was period of time when the Jonas Brothers were committed to abstaining from sex before marriage, and Miley Cyrus knows that time very well.

The former Disney Channel star, who dated Nick Jonas from 2006 to 2007, hasn't forgotten about the brothers' purity rings, and couldn't help but bring them up in a pre-recorded interview question for Nick,Joe and Kevin Jonas on the U.K. radio show, Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp.

"Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring -- you know what I'm saying?" she hilariously asked the brothers, who couldn't help but giggle before Joe answered with a simple "yeah."

Nick, 26, confirmed in 2014 that he was no longer wearing his purity ring, while Joe, 29, lost his virginity at age 20. Kevin, 31, married wife Danielle Jonas nearly 10 years ago, in 2009.

The brothers have all traded their purity rings for wedding bands, following Nick's December wedding to Priyanka Chopra and Joe's surprise Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner earlier this month.

A source told ET that "Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment."

"That's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source shared. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

