Nick Jonas is looking back at the first days of his whirlwind romance with now-wife Priyanka Chopra.

The 26-year-old crooner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself holding Chopra on a balcony in Cannes, France, while both are clad entirely in white. Alongside, he reflected on his first real date with the Quantico alum.

"One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends," Jonas wrote. "One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you."

Chopra also marked the special occasion. On Saturday night, she revealed that her husband had arranged for her to see Mariah Carey in concert and then meet her afterward. Although Jonas couldn't join her for the night out, she made sure to send him her love.

"The best husband ever...A #lambily member's dream came true," Chopra captioned photos and videos of the concert and her meeting with the songstress. "Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi -- you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show...you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi."

Though the couple are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their aforementioned date night in 2018, they started DM-ing each other back and forth on Twitter in 2016. Then, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2017, the singer decided to make an impression on the actress with a grand romantic gesture.

"I put my drink down, got on one knee -- this is in front of a bunch of people -- and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud," he explained in a previous Vogue story.

Last month, while at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit in New York City, the 36-year-old actress opened up about how Jonas won her over.

"I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it turned out to be, and that's maybe that's my fault, I judged a book by its cover," she admitted at the time. "When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much... I call him Old Man Jonas. That's my name for him, OMJ. He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child. I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me."

Chopra went on, recalling an outing where she hoped Jonas would encourage her to cancel a work meeting so she could stay with him and their group of friends. Instead, he told her he knew how hard she worked and suggested she rejoin them after her meeting.

"Finally he took me aside and was like, 'Look, I'm not stupid. I know what you're trying to do. But I would never be the one to tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you've worked to be where you are. So, if you could've canceled it, you would've done it. I'll take our friends out for dinner and we'll wait for you and you finish your meeting and come back,'" she stated. "And I was just like, 'That's the first time someone's ever done that.'"

In December of 2018, the couple were married in a number of lavish ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The festivities included a puja ceremony, which took place at Chopra's mother's home. Next came a sangeet, which included dancing and singing performed by relatives and friends. There was also a mehndi ceremony where the actress had traditional henna tattoos applied to her palms and arms, as well as a haldi ceremony to ward off evil and bless the couple.

See more on Chopra and Jonas' marriage down below.

