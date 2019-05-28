There's no beef here for Miley Cyrus!

Following her much-discussed performance of her new song, "Cattitude," at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer stopped by Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp to discuss one of the seemingly shady lyrics.

In the track, Miley raps "I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," referencing female rap stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. In promotion of her BBC performance, Miley applied a similar treatment to Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, captioning one Instagram post, "I love you Selena but I listen to Demi."

"I don't think there is beef now anymore," Miley said in regard to the Cardi and Nicki drama, which culminated in a Fashion Week fight last year. "Actually, one of my songs says 'You want to know if we're really beefin'? There's no beef. I'm a vegan.' I think that you're allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane... And I think what they do is so different from each other. That's why they both get a crown. They don't have to share. They don't have to break it in half. There's no reason to fight over it. They're both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that's my go-to, Cardi and Nicki."

"I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition," she added of her former Disney Channel counterparts. "That's why Ariana [Grande] is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you're never worried about someone stealing your place because it can't be taken because you're the only one."

It seems Miley opting for that particular lyric was all in good fun, as she made the same statement about herself in two separate Instagram posts. "I love you me but I listen to Ari," she wrote in one, referencing Ariana Grande.

"I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah," she quipped in a second post, referencing her Disney character, Hannah Montana.

Following Miley's big performance, she announced that her new EP, She Is Coming, will drop Friday, May 31. Watch the video below for more on the pop star.

