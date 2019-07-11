Miley Cyrus' Beloved Pet Pig Dies: 'I Will Miss You Always'

MIley Cyrus is mourning the loss of a pet.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Story to share the tragic news that her pig -- who was initially named Bubba Sue before Cyrus renamed the pet Pig Pig -- has died.

"Very sad to say... my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away," Cyrus wrote alongside a clip of her cuddling up to the animal. "I will miss u always. Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl."

Cyrus also shared a shot of her kissing a tiny, young Pig Pig's snout, writing, "I will miss you Pig Pig."

Additionally, the "Wrecking Ball" singer posted a pic from her Paper magazine cover shoot where she posed nude with the pet, whom she got back in August 2014. On her Story, Cyrus added broken heart emojis to the image.

Back in 2015, Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish about Pig Pig.

"The pig is in the house. The pig sleeps on the couch like a bad boyfriend," Cyrus quipped at the time. "... The pig doesn't really want me to hold it or cuddle it... The other day, the pig was chasing me. I was screaming. It was biting the back of my ankles. And then I realized I was holding a peach. And then I dropped the peach and all was fine. It just wanted the peach, you know?"

"As long as you give her food she's totally cool," she added. "She'll let you paint her nails and all that. She's awesome."

ET caught up with animal trainer Grant Kemmerer back in February and he revealed why celebs -- Cyrus, George Clooney, Ariana Grande, and others -- are drawn to having pigs as pets.

"I think for people who have pet pigs, what makes them a good pet is they are very personable," Kemmerer, who said potbelly pigs can live up to 25 years, told ET. "Pigs are highly intelligent... They're trainable for about anything."

